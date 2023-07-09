Launch of direct flight between Pakistan & Kazakhstan hailed

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday welcomed the launching of direct flights between Pakistan and Kazakhstan and hoped that the initiative would further strengthen bilateral economic, trade, diplomatic and cultural relations between the two countries.
Through a statement, the SCCI’s acting president, Ijaz Khan Afridi, said that the promotion of regional trade was the need of the hour.
He hailed the efforts of Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin toward the launch of direct flights between the two countries.
“The prospects are brighter to further cement mutual trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan,” he added.
He, however, emphasised that it was essential to organise exchange of business delegations, trade exhibitions and fully take benefits from each other’s experiences and potentials to enhance the mutual trade volume between the countries.
Ijaz Afridi said that it was a good sign that both governments of Pakistan and Kazakhstan were keen to further strengthen bilateral trade, economic and diplomatic relations, and steps have already been taken in this regard.
“Pakistan’s economic future has been attached with regional trade,” he said, adding that the government was taking sufficient steps to enhance regional connectivity and trade with central Asian countries. He maintained that the launch of a direct flight between Pakistan and Kazakhstan was part of these efforts.
