Industrialists in KP seek protection

PESHAWAR: The industrialists on Saturday urged the federal and provincial governments and authorities concerned to take pragmatic steps to ensure safety and security of lives and properties of the business community.

Chairing a meeting in the office of the association, Malik Imran Ishaq, president of Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP), said that the manufacturers were upset over the prevailing law and order situation.

He warned that they would be forced to shut their manufacturing units and shift them to other parts of the country if immediate steps were not taken for their safety.

Imran Ishaq said industrialists were receiving extortion calls and their premises were being attacked with explosives, which had created a sense of insecurity and unrest among them.

The association president said the government’s prime duty was to ensure protection and safety of lives and properties of businessmen.

“Doing business and running factories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not less than a ‘Jihad’ (holy war) in the prevailing law and order situation,” he added.

Imran Ishaq said that the industrial units have been confronted with crisis situations and near to closure.

“If the situation couldn’t be brought under control then the industries will be completely closed down in KP, which will trigger massive unemployment and affect many poor families,” he feared. He said the economy could be strengthened through establishing industries and businesses in an enabling environment that would lead to sustainable economic growth, prosperity and development.

“If security and other issues facing the industrialists are not resolved then they will start leaving the province, which will cause massive unemployment,” he added.

The association president urged the provincial caretaker government to take notice of extortion calls and hurling of IED on factories and premises.