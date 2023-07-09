Alleged killer of 4 brothers arrested

PESHAWAR: Police arrested the main accused involved in the murder of four brothers during a jirga in Dir Colony near Hazarkhwani a day earlier, officials said on Saturday.

Police officials said a local councilor, Waheed, and his three brothers Shakil, Nisar and Rifaqat were killed and two others were injured when rivals opened fire on them over a property dispute during a jirga.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Malik Habib on Saturday said that the police have arrested two main accused Faridullah and Zar Ali within an hour after the incident.

The raids were being conducted to arrest other accused, he added.