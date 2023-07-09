Alleged killer of 4 brothers arrested

PESHAWAR: Police arrested the main accused involved in the murder of four brothers during a jirga in Dir Colony near Hazarkhwani a day earlier, officials said on Saturday.
Police officials said a local councilor, Waheed, and his three brothers Shakil, Nisar and Rifaqat were killed and two others were injured when rivals opened fire on them over a property dispute during a jirga.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Malik Habib on Saturday said that the police have arrested two main accused Faridullah and Zar Ali within an hour after the incident.
The raids were being conducted to arrest other accused, he added.
CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday condemned the desecration of the Holy...
MINGORA: Journalists and members of civil society protested against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden...
PESHAWAR: Two physically challenged Christian women who had gone missing a day earlier were recovered by the police on...
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday welcomed the launching of direct flights between...
MINGORA: The elders and notables from different parts of Swat on Saturday asked the government not to build...
PESHAWAR: The industrialists on Saturday urged the federal and provincial governments and authorities concerned to...