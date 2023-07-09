PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: Engr. Mehr-e -Munir has successfully defended his PhD thesis at the Iqra National University Peshawar.
A press release said he had done research on “Next Generation mm Wave Antenna System with Higher Performance Characteristics”.
His supervisor was Prof. Dr. Engr. Jehanzeb Khan. The dissertation defense committee comprised of Prof. Dr. Shah Jehan (Vice Chancellor/Chairman of the Committee), Prof. Dr. Engr. MAQ Jehangir Durrani (Dean of the Faculty of Engineering & Applied Sciences), Prof. Dr. Engr. Jehanzeb Khan (Controller of Examinations/ Secretary of the Committee),
Prof. Dr. Engr. Yousaf Khan (External Examiner: University of Engineering & Technology Jalozai Campus), Dr. Engr. Waqas Ahmed Imtiaz (External Examiner: University of Engineering & Technology Jalozai Campus), Dr. Engr. Shahid Latif (Internal Examiner) Dr. Malik Taimur Ali (Registrar), Dr. Engr. Sohail Imran Saeed (Chairman of Department of Electrical Engineering).
