Desecration of Holy Quran: Lawyers urge govt to sever ties with Sweden

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Lawyers Convention on Saturday urged the government of Pakistan and other Muslim countries to end diplomatic ties with Sweden in protest against the desecration of Holy Quran.

The speakers at the convention also condemned the May 9 incidents, but opposed trial of civilians in military courts, which they termed as an extra-Constitutional act.

Attended by a large number of lawyers, the convention at Peshawar High Court was addressed by vice-chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Zarbadshah, chairman executive committee Syed Mubashir Shah, vice-chairman of Balochistan Bar Council Amanullah Kakar, vice-chairman of Islamabad Bar Council Raja Aleem Khan Abbasi, vice-chairman Punjab Bar Council Basharat Ullah Khan Advocate, former president Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon, President Peshawar High Court Bar Association Tariq Afridi and others.

The speakers also expressed concern over the internal differences among judges of the Supreme Court, which they said would affect common people.

They said that the Supreme Court had no power to interfere in the affairs of the parliament. Therefore, the stay on the Practice and Procedure Act 2023 should be withdrawn at the earliest, otherwise, the lawyers would go to any extent for the promulgation and implementation of

the law.

The lawyer representatives said that the lawyer community were not the agents of the chief justice, any individual or a political party. But they were the guardians of the law and the constitution, they added.

The speakers also opposed the formation of the benches of specific judges for certain cases and stressed the need for appropriate rules for the purpose.

The convention also adopted a number of resolutions seeking increase in the number of judges of

Peshawar High Court to

30 and making other demands.

Zarbadshah said that the lawyers wanted supremacy of law and the Constitution. “The so-called establishment sabotaged the very first constitution of the country. In 1977 again the constitution was abrogated and a military dictator took over the country. But those who played with the country and the constitution have been forgotten,” he said.

He added that, unfortunately, the establishment did not want the sustainability of democracy in the country. He said that the lawyers would continue to stand by the law and the constitution.

Amanullah Kakar said that the top judiciary made interference in parliamentary affairs, which was a matter of serious concern. Such interventions have created problems for the supreme court, he added. What else would be more unfortunate that judges of the apex courts have developed serious differences, he added.

Raja Aleem Abbasi expressed reservations over the trials of civilians in military courts. He said that they must have differences with the former prime minister but civilians should not be tried in military courts. Basharatullah Khan said that the embassy of Sweden should be closed in the country until the Swedish government tenders an apology for the desecration of Holy Quran and punishes the perpetrators.

He urged the state institutions to work within their constitutional framework. The process from formation of benches till appointment of judges should be made transparent, he stressed.

Tariq Afridi said that the judges of the Supreme Court should be appointed on the basis of seniority as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has always been ignored as far as the apex court’s judges appointment is concerned.

One of the resolutions adopted on the occasion stressed the need for appointment of Chief Justice Sindh High Court as Supreme Court judge in light of the letter of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Another resolution stated that the

reference against Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi should be fixed for hearing at the

earliest.

The judges, who have served as facilitators of dictators, should be tried in accordance with the law, another resolution stressed. The convention also stressed the need for working out a mechanism for the redressal of the millions of pending cases in the courts and holding of general elections in the country in a transparent manner.