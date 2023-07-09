 
Sunday July 09, 2023
Peshawar

LG rep held in May 9 violence case

By Bureau report
July 09, 2023

PESHAWAR: A local government representative, who was wanted by police in connection with May 9 violence, was arrested on Saturday, police officials said.

They said an FIR was lodged against Farid Gul, a local bodies’ member from Qadirabad, in the Faqirabad Police Station. Hundreds of workers of PTI and others have been arrested for attacks on public properties and blocking roads since May 9.