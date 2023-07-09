Problems of lawyers to be solved: minister

PESHAWAR: The caretaker provincial government is well aware of all the problems of lawyers and is going to take concrete steps to solve them, stated KP Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Saturday.

He was speaking to lawyers at the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention, organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) at the Peshawar High Court.

Meeting lawyers at the end of the convention, the caretaker minister hailed the holding of All Pakistan Lawyers Convention and said that lawyers are the main pillar of the society as they fight legal battles for the deprived sections of the society.

At the end of the convention, on behalf of the provincial government, the caretaker information minister hosted a lunch for the participants of the conference.

Several resolutions related to smooth functioning of the judicial system and welfare of the lawyers were passed at the convention. The convention condemned the May 9 tragedy and a resolution was unanimously approved in this regard, according to a handout issued here.