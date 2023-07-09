CM aide visits Malakand jail

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister for Prisons Hidayat Ullah Khan Afridi on Saturday visited Malakand jail.

The jail staff and officers welcomed him at the jail. Hidayat Ullah visited different sections of the prison including the jail hospital and cookhouse. He inquired about medical facilities being provided to prisoners while he also checked the standard of meals and list of daily menus.

He also observed the cleanliness of the jail and on the occasion issued directives to authorities concerned to pay heed to sanitation. During the visit, a detailed briefing regarding the jail administrative system was given to the chief minister’s special assistant.

Hidayat Ullah issued directives to the jail staff to provide basic facilities to all the prisoners without any discrimination, adding that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He urged the jail psychologists to pay proper attention to prisoners’ counseling for making them responsible citizens. He said the caretaker KP government was trying to take measures for public welfare.