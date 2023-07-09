People are talking about

-- the notification that petrol will not be given to those motorcyclists who do not wear helmets, which is a repeat from two years ago and was a complete failure because no one - users and suppliers – bothered about it and petrol was sold as usual to everyone. People say they remain skeptical about enforcement and compliance as such drives are effective for a few days and after implementing them for some time, the traffic authorities become lax and compliance wanes.

-- the rapid development of private housing societies, driven by financial speculation rather than to provide housing, which has badly damaged the agricultural sector, threatening our economy and our food security as it leads to the loss of agricultural land and also deprives these lands access to fresh water, making farms that still exist harder to sustain. People say while real-estate development is necessary due to urban growth, it is crucial to find the right balance between development and sustainability.

-- the problem of urban flooding which is compounded by unplanned urbanisation and unregulated development; growing city sprawls; inadequate storm water drainage systems; sewerage lines clogged by solid waste and encroachments; alteration of natural drainage routes owing to haphazard construction and poor urban governance. People say while natural factors are to blame for intense and uncertain rainfall, the disaster is purely manmade and could be fixed if there was a serious commitment by those who are responsible for doing so.

-- numerous reports in the media and the personal accounts of exorbitant billing and unreasonably expensive treatment by so called NGO’s or ‘hospitals,’ which operate under the guise of ‘charitable organizations,’ claiming to provide medical care to the less fortunate and benefitting from various tax exemptions and public goodwill but failing to deliver on their promises. People say this is a betrayal of trust and a disservice to the community that they are meant to serve, or claim to serve.

-- the importance of sports and why the government and associated departments should invest in those which are globally popular and affordable in financial terms, such as football and volleyball, just two examples that are popular among the younger lot and are not very expensive. People say promoting a culture of sporting activities through structural and behavioral change towards them can be a beneficial tool to prevent violent tendencies and to transform youthful energy in a positive and consequential manner.

-- the need to have a serious national discussion about the rising levels of unemployment and the social problems it is creating, including crime and poverty as there are many skilled individuals on the job market who are still unable to get a job. People say we have to come up with a way for businesses to meet the demand for employment and we should learn from more developed economies as to how we can maintain a low unemployment rate.

-- how, with Pakistan going through an economic crisis and the public struggling to get even a bag of flour, Pakistani television dramas continue to show a lavish lifestyle that only a few people can afford in Pakistan. People say the producers, directors and writers should come up with stories that may resonate with the audience, portraying how ordinary people live their life and face economic problems, because as professionals, they need to produce reality-based content and influence people positively.

— I.H.