Private varsities also concerned over HEC Amendment Bill

Islamabad : Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) has expressed deep concerns over the recently proposed amendments to the Higher Education Commission Ordinance 2002.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, APSUP highlighted potential threats to the autonomy of higher education institutions and urges the Prime Minister to address these issues promptly.

Dr Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, Chairperson, APSUP, emphasised the need to safeguard autonomy and independence of universities for the advancement of academic excellence, research and innovation in Pakistan.

It said the proposed amendments, as currently formulated, raise several critical concerns that could have far-reaching adverse consequences for the quality and growth of higher education.

One of the key concerns raised by APSUP is the potential undermining of the HEC's autonomy. The insertion of a new clause in Section 2, defining the "Division concerned," has raised questions regarding the institution's independence and the possibility of external control and influence.

APSUP further exposed the potential ramifications of the amendments on the 18th Constitutional Amendment. The changes proposed in Section 4, designating the HEC as the sole standard-setting and regulatory authority, could centralise power within the HEC while marginalising the role of Provincial HECs and higher education departments. This shift may limit the autonomy of universities across different provinces and hamper their ability to cater to regional needs and aspirations effectively, the letter stressed.

Another critical concern is the potential for excessive regulation. While acknowledging the importance of quality assurance, APSUP emphasised the need to strike a balance that prevents unwarranted interference in the autonomy of universities. It is essential to create an environment that encourages innovation, relevant curriculum development, and academic excellence while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

APSUP also raised concerns about political influence on appointments within the HEC. The provision for the Prime Minister to appoint the Executive Director, as proposed in Section 11, raises questions about potential political influence on this crucial position.

It may be pointed out that previous HEC Executive Director Shaista Suhail had taken certain harsh measures as Acting Vice-Chancellor of QAU like revoking degrees of students on disciplinary issues, bulldozing khokhas and banning minority festivals like Holi.