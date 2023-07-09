Open house held at IST

Islamabad : Institute of Space Technology (IST) once again raised the bar for innovation and excellence as it hosted the immensely successful 13th open house at its premises.

Enthusiasts and experts from prestigious R&D organisations and industries gathered to witness the extraordinary accomplishments of the aerospace, avionics, electrical, mechanical, materials science and engineering, space science, and applied mathematics and Statistics students through their groundbreaking ‘Final Year Projects’.

This year’s Open House surpassed all expectations, as it presented 190 cutting-edge projects that left visitors awe inspired. The captivating exhibition showcased the students’ profound knowledge and the remarkable skills they had honed over their four-year academic journey.

Among the guests were representatives from renowned institutions. The open house provided an exceptional platform for employers and guests to witness the groundbreaking work of these talented individuals and explore potential collaborations. Throughout the day, employers engaged with the students, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas, and expressing their profound appreciation for the students' exceptional creativity and technical expertise. Numerous graduating students seized the opportunity to participate in interviews with representatives from diverse industries and R&D organizations, paving the way for exciting job prospects and promising careers.