Open house held at IST

Islamabad : Institute of Space Technology (IST) once again raised the bar for innovation and excellence as it hosted the immensely successful 13th open house at its premises.
Enthusiasts and experts from prestigious R&D organisations and industries gathered to witness the extraordinary accomplishments of the aerospace, avionics, electrical, mechanical, materials science and engineering, space science, and applied mathematics and Statistics students through their groundbreaking ‘Final Year Projects’.
This year’s Open House surpassed all expectations, as it presented 190 cutting-edge projects that left visitors awe inspired. The captivating exhibition showcased the students’ profound knowledge and the remarkable skills they had honed over their four-year academic journey.
Among the guests were representatives from renowned institutions. The open house provided an exceptional platform for employers and guests to witness the groundbreaking work of these talented individuals and explore potential collaborations. Throughout the day, employers engaged with the students, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas, and expressing their profound appreciation for the students' exceptional creativity and technical expertise. Numerous graduating students seized the opportunity to participate in interviews with representatives from diverse industries and R&D organizations, paving the way for exciting job prospects and promising careers.
-- the notification that petrol will not be given to those motorcyclists who do not wear helmets, which is a repeat...
Islamabad : Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan has expressed deep concerns over the recently...
Islamabad : The unique family park of the country has lost its charm on security grounds due to the incompetency of...
Islamabad : The CDA has allocated Rs9.2 million for upcoming monsoon plantation campaign in the federal capital.The...
Rawalpindi : Police have arrested 11 illegal arm holders, liquor supplier and recovered arms, ammunition from their...
Islamabad : The Islamabad capital police have arrested 24 suspects from different areas of the city and recovered...