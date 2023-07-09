CDA allocates Rs9.2 million for monsoon plantation

Islamabad : The CDA has allocated Rs9.2 million for upcoming monsoon plantation campaign in the federal capital.

The Environment Wing of the civic agency has asked the residents that if they want to participate in monsoon plantation campaign then they should get themselves registered.

The educational institutions and commercial organisations will be specifically encouraged to participate in the plantation campaign. The coordinators will approach all segments of the society and urge them to play their role in enhancing green cover in the city.

According to the volunteers, who had participated in the plantation campaign held in March this year, there should be some more research in selection of plant species for plantation campaign.

Fahad Rizwan, who participated in plantation campaign, has pointed out that thousands of Pterospermum acerifolium, also called Kanak Champa, a South East Asian plant species were planted in Islamabad. But these would cause adverse effects on indigenous plants like Peepal, Banyan, Lasora and Phulai.

Wajahat Mustafa, a volunteer, has sought permission to plant trees at car parking areas of Trail V. He was also part of environment division as a volunteer to look after the plantation done in March 2023.

An official has said, “Banners and other publicity material will be displayed at public places to highlight the importance of plantation to make Islamabad more beautiful and green.”

He said, “We are planning to establish free saplings distribution points at Markaz F-8, F-10 adjacent to PTCL office, G-10 Markaz, I-10 Markaz, G-8 Markaz, Argentina Park, Sitara Market Markaz G-7, flower market markaz F-6 and flower market Markaz F-7.”