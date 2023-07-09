11 illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers held

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested 11 illegal arm holders, liquor supplier and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Kahuta police held two arm holders Afzal, Bilal and recovered two pistol of 30-bore from their possession and five litres of liquor from Muhammad Saeed.

Similarly, Kallar Syedan Police recovered one pistol of 30-bore from Umar while City police recovered a pistol of 30-bore from Umar Khan.

Following operation, Morgah police recovered knife from Rehmanullah and also recovered a knife from Waris.

Sadiqabad police recovered netted Farhan and recovered 10 litres of liquor from his possession.

Taxila police recovered three litres of liquor from Chenzeb and Abdullah.

Rata Amaral police recovered 500 grams of ‘charas’ from Umair. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.