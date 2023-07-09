Encroachment mafia rules the roost in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : The encroachment mafia has occupied all city roads, streets, and even residential areas but the concerned department of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi is watching the whole drama with closed eyes. The Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and even public representatives as well have literally failed to clear city areas from encroachment mafia.

Over 40 per cent of encroachments have increased in two years thanks to Municipal Officer (Regulation) Imran Ali who has been serving the department for over three years in this post.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, Housing and Urban Development Minister Sajid Zafar Daal, and all commissioners appointed in Rawalpindi showed strong concerns on ever-increasing encroachments in Rawalpindi.

The Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division on his starting days expressed concerns about cleanliness issues in the city and assured the public that every union council will present a cleaner look soon. He assured to clean this city from encroachment mafia but in vain.

Municipal Officer (Regulation) Imran Ali as per routine told ‘The News’ that he was fully trying to remove encroachment mafia from whole city areas. He alleged that local politicians were the main reason to increase encroachment mafia in the city. “I could not do anything against encroachment mafia due to local politicians,” he claimed.

On the other hand, local politicians of all political parties including former Mayor Sardar Naseem Khan said that all politicians wanted to remove the encroachment mafia from city areas. “We are ready to cooperate with MCR officers in removing encroachment mafia from whole city areas,” he said.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that he will visit every union council early morning on a regular basis. “I am going to make a strong policy against ‘encroachment mafia’ and I will never spare even government officers who are backing this mafia,” he warned.

He requested print and electronic media for help to start an awareness campaign against corrupt people. Media can play an important role to vanish all kinds of irregularities in departments, he said.

Not only the business community but common citizens, motorists have expressed concerns over the ever-increasing encroachments in different localities of the city and demanded of the district administration to remove them to end frequent traffic jams affecting their business activities round the clock.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir said that ever-increasing encroachments have completely destroyed their business. “We have met commissioner and deputy commissioner to resolve this issue on priority but in vain,”

All major markets and bazaars of the city are flowing with encroachments and traffic congestion. The areas of Raja Bazaar, Narankari Bazaar, Barra Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Namak Mandi Bazaar, Lal Haveli Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad Bazaar, Muslim Town Bazaar, Khayaban Bazaar, Adiala Road Bazaars, and several other localities were packed with encroachment mafia but government officials are seeing the whole drama with closed eyes. Who will take up this issue seriously, who will clean this city, and who will take action against officers of the MCR regulation department who were fully backing the encroachment mafia for years, the citizens said.