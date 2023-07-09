Search operation conducted

Islamabad : The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Saturday, conducted a search and combing operation at Secretariat police station jurisdiction to counter any possible terrorism during the month of Moharram-ul-Haram, the police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akbar Nasir asked the commanding authorities to be superfluous attentive during the Moharram-ul-Haram to keep stringent surveillance on the activities of the terrorist outfits, consequently, search and combing operations have been initiated in different marked by the intelligence agencies, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these orders, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Secretariat police stations by CTD and FC teams. During the search and combing operation 125 houses, 50 suspects, 05 vehicles and 20 Motorcycles were checked.

ICCPO Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.