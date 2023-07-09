Senior journalist Yasin Sabir passes away

ISLAMABAD: Former senior member of the editorial staff of the daily ‘Jang’ Rawalpindi and veteran journalist Yasin Sabir passed away after a protracted illness and laid to rest in the H-9 Graveyard on Friday, says a press release.
He had been associated with daily ‘Jang’ Rawalpindi for a long time.
The deceased is survived by a widow, sons Shazan Sabir, Farhan Sabir and daughter Fiza Sabir.
‘Qul’ for the departed soul held on Saturday at House no. 11 Street 40, Sector G-10/4, Islamabad.
