UET achieves milestone: The Department of Civil Engineering, UET Lahore has achieved a milestone by winning the prestigious "2022 ACI Award for University Student Activities." The winners were announced during the American Concrete Institute (ACI) Convention in San Francisco during the ACI Student Awards Programme recently. This award is a testament to the department's commitment to excellence.
LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, taking a revolutionary step for Lahore Police, has digitalised...
LAHORE : The City received heavy to moderate rain on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions...
LAHORE : Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the authorities to complete all arrangements for...
LAHORE : A 21-year-old woman has committed suicide by hanging herself over domestic issues in Chung area on...
LAHORE : Employees and pensioners of Punjab Road Transport Corporation and other provincial departments have...
LAHORE : Punjab University Syndicate in its 1751st meeting on Saturday recommended Rs16.619 billion budget for the...