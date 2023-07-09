 
close
Sunday July 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

UET achieves milestone

By Our Correspondent
July 09, 2023

UET achieves milestone: The Department of Civil Engineering, UET Lahore has achieved a milestone by winning the prestigious "2022 ACI Award for University Student Activities." The winners were announced during the American Concrete Institute (ACI) Convention in San Francisco during the ACI Student Awards Programme recently. This award is a testament to the department's commitment to excellence.