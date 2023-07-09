CS for completing all measures to deal with floods

LAHORE : Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the authorities to complete all arrangements for dealing with the possible floods.

He said that implementation of the flood emergency plan in the districts is the responsibility of the administration and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He gave this instruction while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed preparedness to cope with possible floods and urban flooding due to monsoon rains.

The Chief Secretary ordered the officials to fully monitor the water flow in the river Chenab and its associated nullahs. He asked the deputy commissioners to personally inspect the embankments along with the officers of the Irrigation Department and deploy teams of health and livestock departments in the areas likely to be affected by floods. The Chief Secretary emphasized that the administration, police and relevant departments should work as a team to effectively deal with natural calamities like floods. He also issued instructions to the director general of Provincial Disaster Management Authority to visit Sialkot, Wazirabad and Dera Ghazi Khan to review on-ground situation.