Married woman commits suicide

LAHORE : A 21-year-old woman has committed suicide by hanging herself over domestic issues in Chung area on Saturday.
The victim identified as Sidra was married recently. She had a dispute with her in-laws and had returned to her parents’ house in Gopay Rawah Village.
The victim had an exchange of harsh words with her family members also. She afterwards locked herself in a room and hanged with a fan. In another incident reported in Gulberg, a body of an unidentified 17-year-old was recovered from canal. A passerby spotted it floating it near FC Pulli and alerted police. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.
