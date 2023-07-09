PRTC staff, pensioners announce protest against low increments

LAHORE : Employees and pensioners of Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and other provincial departments have announced to stage protest sit-in outside the civil secretariat from July 10 (tomorrow) against what they called the negligible increase in the salaries and pensions of the provincial employees in the current budget which is much less than what is given in other three provinces.
Addressing an emergent meeting on Saturday, the representatives of the employees and pensioners of various government departments of Punjab warned that by making much less increments in pays and pension in the fiscal budget, the interim government has practically set an election trap for the largest party in Punjab, the PML-N.
The leaders including, Sirajuddin Saqib, Jan Muhammad Kashif, Ehsan Chaudhri, Ziaul Haq Bhatti, Zahoor Jatt, Asghar Abbasi, Badar Siddiqui and others cautioned the PMLN leadership that it has been denied the home ground advantage in the coming elections by the interim government and set up for an electoral defeat by making a big dent in the traditional vote bank of former PM Nawaz Sharif.
