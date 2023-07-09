Over Rs16b PU budget recommended

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Syndicate in its 1751st meeting on Saturday recommended Rs16.619 billion budget for the approval by the Senate for the year 2023-24.

The Syndicate meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, however deferred a supplementary agenda item regarding the establishment of PU Gujar Khan Campus in the district Rawalpindi after a discussion on the project’s financial impact on the university.

Earlier a number of PU faculty members also protested outside the venue of the meeting to record their protest over issues related to LPR, 15 percent DRA, house requisition and utility allowance. On the direction of the VC to increase PU’s international ranking further and socio-economic impact research, the university administration has allocated Rs 264 million, with an increase of Rs 38 million as compared to last year’s amount, as per its policy to promote research culture.