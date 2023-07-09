All depts on same page for promotion of industry, trade: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi said that planning is being made for the provision of electricity to the industry at a reasonable price in Punjab adding that all institutions are on the same page for the promotion of industry and trade.

He expressed these views while talking with a high-level delegation of famous International Textile Brand (Primark) at CM Office on Saturday. The matters pertaining to increase textile exports were discussed in the meeting.

Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanvir, Chief Secretary and Chairman P&D gave a briefing to the delegation. Famed industrialist and leader of APTMA Group Gohar Ejaz apprised the delegation about steps being taken to enhance cotton production in Punjab.

It was informed during the briefing that farmers are being granted incentives and support price for excellent cotton production in Punjab. Effective steps have been taken for the elimination of fake seeds and pesticides for the procurement of quality cotton.

Mohsin Naqvi assured that we would provide all possible facilities to the industry for the enhancement of exports in Punjab. Naqvi remarked that we heartily welcome Primark delegation on their arrival in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited different areas of Lahore city in rain today. Mohsin Naqvi inspected Kalma Chowk Underpass, Garden Town, Gulberg, Liberty, Jail Road, Mozang, Qartaba Chowk, Shahra-i-Fatima Jinnah, Lawrence Road and reviewed water drainage. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction over water drainage work in the city. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the under construction drain for water drainage at the Kalma Chowk Underpass and issued directions for its early completion. He met with the workers busy in water drainage work at the underpass and commended them for timely draining out water.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren inaugurated a Chinese language course at the Al-Razi Hall Punjab University here on Saturday. In this course, the officers and personnel of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) will learn Chinese language. The Chinese language course for the officers and personnel of SPU will continue till September 16. Caretaker Chief Minister thanked the Chinese Consul General for starting the Chinese Language learning program for the officers and personnel of Special Protection Unit. Naqvi while addressing the ceremony underscored that the Chinese language has now become an international language adding that the personnel of Special Protection Unit will be eased in communicating with their Chinese brothers by learning Chinese language. He said Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren on our request got the Chinese language course started for SPU by taking personal interest.