Young seizes two-stroke lead at PGA John Deere Classic

WASHINGTON: Cameron Young, last year´s British Open runner-up, fired a seven-under par 64 to grab a two-stroke lead after Friday´s second round of the PGA John Deere Classic.

The 26-year-old American, chasing his first PGA Tour title after six second-place showings in two years, stood on 13-under 129 after 36 holes at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

"Nice to have two really good days to start the tournament," Young said.

Young, a runner-up most recently in March´s WGC Match Play, has as many runner-up showings without a victory as any player in the past 40 years.

"It´s really just a ´one foot in front of the other´ kind of thing, executing the plan we´ve made for the week," Young said of chasing his first triumph.

"If I can control my mind and stay in some control of my golf ball, hopefully I´ll give myself a chance in a couple of days."

South Africa´s Garrick Higgo and Americans Adam Schenk and Brendon Todd shared second on 131. Sweden´s Ludvig Aberg was on 132 with Americans Denny McCarthy, William Mouw and Kevin Roy.

World number 19 Young credited work on his putting with his successful start.

"Made a few mechanical changes, just really the tempo, and I think it´s helping me control my speed a lot better, which is leading to some better green reading," Young said.

"I´m seeing good signs. Even the ones that don´t go in, I feel like my speed has been really good and I´ve been rolling it how I mean to -- I´ve been able to take a little more confidence."

Young opened with a four-foot birdie putt at the 10th, chipped in from 29 feet at 11 and sank a birdie putt from just inside 10 feet at the par-3 12th. He added birdie putts from about eight feet at the 15th and par-5 17th.

He blasted out of a greenside bunker within inches of the hole at the par-5 second and tapped in for birdie.

After finding a fairway bunker and making his lone bogey at the fifth, Young sank a 20-foot birdie putt at the par-3 seventh and closed with a five-foot birdie putt at the ninth.

Back-nine starter Higgo, who shot 66, opened with an eagle and closed with a bogey to fall two adrift.

"I´ll just keep doing what I´m doing. I´m not going to change much," Higgo said. "It´s good momentum going into the next couple weeks."

US back-nine starter Jim Herman reeled off seven consecutive birdies from the par-3 16th through the par-4 fourth holes on his way to a 63 to share 10th on 134. Sweden´s Jonas Blixt, who led after an opening 62, followed with a 73.