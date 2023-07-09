Alcaraz toughs it out to reach Wimbledon last 16

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz was forced to dig deep on Saturday to see off the challenge of Nicolas Jarry and reach the last 16 at Wimbledon.

The Spanish top seed, seen as the man most likely to end Novak Djokovic´s long reign at the All England Club, was off-colour but still won 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5.

A single break in the first set was enough for Alcaraz to edge ahead but he faltered in the second, slipping 4-1 behind.

The US Open champion clawed his way back, forcing a tie-break, but that went the way of his Chilean opponent, seeded 25th.

Alcaraz regrouped and took the third set 6-3 but the errors crept in again and he found himself in trouble at 3-0 down in the fourth.

The 20-year-old survived two break points in the following game and broke back when Jarry went long with a forehand.

He conjured a searing backhand return to break again in the 11th game and served out for the win.

"I´m really happy with the level that I played to get through this really tough match," said Alcaraz.

Alcaraz was playing his second match in two days after heavy rain earlier in the week caused a scheduling headache for tournament chiefs. He is attempting to become the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon title after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.World number three Daniil Medvedev defeated close friend Marton Fucsovics to reach the Wimbledon last 16 for the second time on Saturday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas moved effortlessly into the Wimbledon fourth round on Saturday, just a day after pushing two-time champion Andy Murray closer to possible retirement.

The Greek fifth seed saw off 60th-ranked Laslo Djere of Serbia 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 and will face unseeded Christopher Eubanks for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Eubanks, the world number 43 who claimed the Mallorca grass-court title last weekend, defeated Australia´s Christopher O´Connell 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) on the back of 23 aces.

Tsitsipas is in the last 16 at the All England for the first time since 2018.

On Friday, Tsitsipas defeated Murray in five sets in a second-round tie held over from the night before

In another game Medvedev came through 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against the muscular 67th-ranked Hungarian, recording his best Slam performance this year after a third-round exit at the Australian Open and first-round loss at the French Open.

Fucsovics, a quarter-finalist in 2021, saw his faltering challenge unravel when broken early in the fourth set, before calling a medical time-out to treat a right foot injury.

Despite that setback, he still made Medvedev work for the victory, saving a clutch of match points before the third seed prevailed.

He added: "I want to do well here. It´s my worst Grand Slam in terms of results so I have a big motivation to do well here."

Medvedev, who was banned from Wimbledon in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will face either US 16th seed Tommy Paul or unseeded Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, World number two Aryna Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the second time on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Russia´s Anna Blinkova.

Australian Open champion Sabalenka, who has a chance of taking Iga Swiatek´s world number-one ranking at the tournament, won 6-2, 6-3 on the back of 30 winners, including nine aces under the Court One roof.

The Belarusian will take on another Russian, 21st-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka reached the semi-finals on her last appearance at Wimbledon in 2021 but was banned last year due to Belarus´s support of Russia´s invasion of UkraineIn another match the two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova stayed on track for a third title by beating Serbian qualifier Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday.