SHC issues notices for recovery of enforced disappearance victims

The Sindh High Court has issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, the provincial inspector general of police and others on petitions against enforced disappearances of citizens allegedly by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Petitioners Akhtiar Bibi and Israr Ahmed submitted that Mohammad Abid and Hasan Gul had been picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) from Landhi and Sohrab Goth and their whereabouts were still unknown.

The petitioners’ counsel said Abid was unlawfully detained by police personnel on June 13 and demanded Rs200,000 as bribe to release him. They said the detainee was shifted to an undisclosed location on refusal of paying a bribe and this whereabouts was not disclosed by the police.

They said police also did not produce Hasan Gul before any court of law though he had been incarcerated since July 1.

They said that neither the police were disclosing the whereabouts of detainees nor were they being produced before any court of the law. They expressed apprehension about the lives of the detainees and requested the court to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to produce the detainees and provide details of cases if any against them.

After the preliminary hearing of the petitions, the court issued notices to the advocate general, the prosecutor general and others and called their comments.

MSA put on notice

The SHC issued notices to the Maritime Security Agency and a federal law officer on a petition of a fisherman seeking the release of a trawler impounded by the MSA.

Fazal Mohammad submitted in the petition that his fishing trawler had been impounded by the MSA for the last couple of months after a quarrel between crew members of the trawler in which one person died. He submitted that a perishable seafood item worth Rs10 million was lying in the trawler and each passing day it was exposed to be damaged.

He said private parties involved in the incident had patched up and no FIR of the incident had been registered so far, but the vesssel continued to be impounded by the MSA. He said he would be deprived of his livelihood and the vessel would be damaged unless it was not returned to him. The petitioner’s counsel requested the court to pass an order on his urgent application. The court granted the application and issued notices to the MSA and a federal law officer for July 25.

The MSA had earlier submitted that the trawler was illegally fishing 30 nautical miles south of the Pishukhan area of federal territory beyond the 12 NM territory of Balochistan. An MSA official said one crew member Haroon was injured by another Gulzar after a quarrel. He said two crew members Gulzar and Ali took Haroon to hospital for treatment and later they

escaped from the hospital.