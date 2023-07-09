Five ‘robbers’ arrested in encounters

The city witnessed a series of police encounters resulting in the arrest of five suspects, including four individuals who sustained injuries during the incidents on Saturday.

In one encounter near Sumaira Chowk, within the jurisdiction of Sacchal police station, police arrested two suspects, one of whom was injured. The injured suspect, identified as Shan, son of Alf Khan, was involved in a looting incident along with his partner.

As the police reached the scene, an exchange of fire ensued, leading to the arrest of both suspects. Upon apprehension, the police seized weapons, motorcycles, and other incriminating items from their possession. The injured suspect was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Another incident occurred within the Shah Latif Police Station’s jurisdiction, where two suspects, identified as Abdul Aziz and Atif Ali alias Kodu, were arrested by the police. The authorities recovered two pistols, a motorcycle, and additional items from the suspects, who were allegedly involved in muggings.

In a separate incident that unfolded in Paposh Nagar, the police caught Gul Zameer while he was robbing innocent people. Although Zameer’s accomplice managed to escape from the scene, the police apprehended him in an injured state. Upon searching the suspect, the authorities discovered weapons and other items. Zameer was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.