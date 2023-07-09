 
Sunday July 09, 2023
Soyem

By Our Correspondent
July 09, 2023

The Soyem of the late Ali Mujtaba, one of the members of the launch team of The News, will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his residence located at B-24, KDA Gulshan Terrace, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 11, between the Asr and Maghrib prayers.