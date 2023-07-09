Search launched as two customs officials reported missing

A search for two senior officials of the Pakistan Customs, including a superintendent of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation, has been underway after they went missing on Friday night.

Police officials said reports of Customs Enforcement Superintendent Tariq Mehmood and Customs Directorate officer Yawar Abbas having gone missing emerged on Friday night when the family of Abbas approached the police and said they were trying to contact him on his cellphone, but there was no response from his side. They suspected that he might have gone missing.

Police said the families of Abbas and Mehmood had contacted the Defence and Gizri police stations. First, Mehmood was reported missing, but after some time the news of the disappearance of Abbas was received.

DIG South Irfan Baloch told media persons that Mehmood and Abbas had been missing since Friday night. Police had received information about the sudden disappearance of the customs officers, he said and added that customs officer Amir had contacted the police and informed them that their officers had been missing.

SSP South Asad Raza said the families had reported the customs officials missing at the relevant police station. He added they were looking into the matter and had also contacted the customs authorities for cooperation.

SSP Raza said they were also going through the statements of the families of the missing officials and were using their technical apparatus.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Pakistan Customs said the Customs Department denies the news that there has been no such incident of drug theft.

According to family sources, the two officers have not been in touch with them since Friday evening, all government officials are searching for them, and it is hoped that soon they will get some information.

The spokesman said the department recommends that all speculations and embarrassment should be avoided until the officers return safely.