CITY PULSE

Malika-e-Tabassum

The Arts Council of Pakistan is hosting ‘Malika-e-Tabassum’, a one-hour stand-up comedy performance by veteran artiste Bushra Ansari. The show has been directed by Dawar Mehmood and starts at 8pm. It will run until July 15. Call 03333186299 for more information.

Two-person show

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abida Dahri and Ishmal Rizwan. The show will run at the gallery until July 13. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

The Kind of Nature

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faheem Abbas, Fawad Jafri, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Muhammad Muzzumil Khan, Niamat Nigar and Yaseen Khan. Titled ‘The Kind of Nature’, the show will run at the gallery from July 14 to July 27. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.