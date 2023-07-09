CITY PULSE

Malika-e-Tabassum
The Arts Council of Pakistan is hosting ‘Malika-e-Tabassum’, a one-hour stand-up comedy performance by veteran artiste Bushra Ansari. The show has been directed by Dawar Mehmood and starts at 8pm. It will run until July 15. Call 03333186299 for more information.
Two-person show
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abida Dahri and Ishmal Rizwan. The show will run at the gallery until July 13. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
The Kind of Nature
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Faheem Abbas, Fawad Jafri, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Muhammad Muzzumil Khan, Niamat Nigar and Yaseen Khan. Titled ‘The Kind of Nature’, the show will run at the gallery from July 14 to July 27. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Lasbella Chowk area remained tensed on Saturday as a conflict between two groups led to a deteriorating situation,...
The Sindh High Court has issued notices to federal and provincial law officers, the provincial inspector general of...
The city witnessed a series of police encounters resulting in the arrest of five suspects, including four individuals...
Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said the Sindh government is yet to devolve the administrative...
There is a rising trend of tagging those writers and intellectuals as anti-state and traitors who dare to think and...
The Soyem of the late Ali Mujtaba, one of the members of the launch team of The News, will be held on Sunday, July 9,...