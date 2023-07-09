Video shows motorcyclists robbing two women

A video capturing two motorcycle-riding suspects targeting two women in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area emerged on Saturday.

The video quickly went viral on various social media platforms, bringing the alarming situation to the attention of both the authorities and citizens.

In the video, the two women could be seen disembarking from a white hi-roof van when the two suspects approached them on their motorcycle.

Seizing the opportunity, the criminals snatched the purse from one of the women, who instinctively dropped to the ground in an attempt to safeguard her belongings.

However, the robbers escaped with the stolen purse. They even resorted to aerial firing and police arrived at the scene and tried to arrest them. Despite the police attempts, they managed to escape.