MQM-P leader welcomes calls for creating more provinces

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal has welcomed the suggestion recently put forward by Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to form new provinces in the country.

Talking to media persons on Saturday, the MQM-P leader said the prosperity and longevity of Pakistan could be achieved by forming new provinces.

“It is high time that the suggestion given by the Senate deputy chairman and other political leaders to form new provinces in the country should be considered seriously as this option also provides the ultimate solution to the problems in urban Sindh,” said Kamal.

He said the water supply, sewerage and road infrastructure in the urban parts of Sindh had been in a shambles due to sheer neglect by the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He said that corrupt practices and bribery had become rife in all the government institutions of the province.

The MQM-P leader said the youth of urban Sindh had been going through agony due to the biased conduct of the ruling PPP. He said the job seekers from urban Sindh were deprived of government jobs both on merit and the quota reserved for them.

He alleged that the quota in government jobs reserved for candidates from urban Sindh was filled by recruiting non-native applicants. This unfair trend in the recruitment drive had lately been extended to the civic and municipal agencies of Karachi whose vacancies were being filled by hiring non-natives while the local candidates were deprived of these jobs, Kamal added.

The MQM-P leader remarked that such biased policies of the ruling PPP had harmed the interests of the entire Pakistan as they had weakened the very foundations of the country.

“The cruelty committed on ethnic lines begets ethnic bias as such a situation always results in bad consequences,” he said.

He maintained that the residents of Sindh could no longer afford the rule of anti-state and biased PPP. He further alleged that the entire Sindh had been ruined due to the absolute rule of the PPP in the province for more than a decade.

Kamal said even the lives of people in rural Sindh had been agonised due to the reign of terror caused by the dacoits while people in urban parts of Sindh had been facing serious trouble due to sheer maladministration.

“We cannot live anymore with the Peoples Party that is forcibly controlling the resources of Sindh. The state should now decide on this issue as remaining silent is no more an option for us,” said the MQM-P leader.

To a question, Kamal said the people of Karachi should not face hours-long power cuts during peak summer as the provincial capital accounts for most of the taxes collected in the national exchequer.

He criticised the K-Electric for financially overburdening its honest and paying consumers by sending them inflated power bills after adding the cost of electricity consumed by the power pilferers in the city.

He urged the federal government to invite more companies to secure licences for generating and distributing electricity in Karachi for serving the power consumers in the best possible manner.