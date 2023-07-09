ATC cites long list of investigation flaws as it acquits two cops among three in abduction case

Citing shortcomings in the investigation and a key witness turning hostile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) has acquitted three accused, including a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) inspector and another cop, of the charges of kidnapping a Hindu businessman for ransom.

Inspector Javed Hussain Shaikh, along with police constable Arshad Iqbal and Javed Ali, had been charged with kidnapping Sagar Kumar near the Northern Bypass and demanding a ransom of Rs5 million for his release.

The ATC-XVI judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the Central Jail Karachi, ruled that the prosecution failed to establish its case against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt.

The judge pointed out that the abducted man and the complainant's failure to identify the accused as the kidnappers, pressure tactics applied to the prosecution witnesses by the investigation officer (IO), including the registration of FIRs against them, the IO's failure to collect call data records of both the accused and the complainant, non-association of private witnesses from the area where the arrest was made, non-collection of CCTV footage, denial by prosecution witnesses regarding the use of a Revo vehicle in the commission of the offense, failure to properly seal the ransom amount and lack of mention of the denomination of the amount led him to conclude that the prosecution had failed to establish its charges against the accused.

Additionally, the judge said the IO failed to produce Rangers officials who took part in the operation to recover the abducted man as witnesses.

"As per the prosecution, it was the Rangers who [were] on board with complainant Akash and CTD police who raided and recovered the abductee but they were not produced during the trial; no independent witness has been produced despite the place of incident being thickly populated and busy area," the judge stated.

"The IO failed to collect CCTV camera installed there; under the circumstances the best evidence available with the prosecution was not produced giving adverse inference for the prosecution case."

In testimony before the judge, Akash, the brother of the abductee, stated that the present accused were not the ones who had abducted his brother and he handed the ransom amount of Rs500,000 to the police. Moreover, he said that none of the accused were arrested in his presence.

Subsequently, the state prosecutor declared the witness as hostile. The abductee also failed to identify the accused before the court, stating they were not the men who had abducted him.

The defence counsel pointed out lacunae in the prosecution case, which he said aroused suspicion and doubt on its version. He said that the complainant and the victim had exonerated the accused and no CDR was produced to connect the accused with the incident of abduction and demand of ransom.

The court was therefore pleaded to acquit them of the charges.

According to the prosecution, Kumar was traveling from Hyderabad to Karachi when he was abducted near the Northern Bypass on the night between November 20 and 21, 2022. The victim contacted his brother Akash through WhatsApp and informed him that he had been kidnapped by CTD officials, who demanded a ransom of Rs5 million for his release and threatened to frame him in fake cases if the amount was not paid, it said.

On November 21, the prosecution mentioned that Akash, who is the complainant in the present case, received a WhatsApp call from his brother who inquired about the arrangement of the amount and instructed him to bring it to Karachi.

The complainant then contacted Rangers intelligence officials at Malir Halt and informed them about his brother's abduction, it said, adding that accompanied by the Rangers and CTD personnel, the complainant reached Anklesaria Hospital where the three accused were arrested while receiving the amount and the abducted man was safely recovered.

An FIR was lodged under the sections 365-A (kidnapping or abducting for extorting property, valuable security, etc.) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.