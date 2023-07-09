Rights denied

There are millions of child labourers in Pakistan who are forced to work for long hours in unsafe conditions and often for little to no pay. Child labourers are also more prone to abuse. These children are being denied their right to education and other fundamental rights. Unemployment, poverty and a lack of awareness of the rights of children are the main factors driving this issue.

We can no longer tolerate this situation. The government must ensure that it upholds the rights of all children, regardless of their background.

Danial Tanvir

Islamabad