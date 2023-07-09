Commuter-friendly

Many of our students lack safe and reliable means of transport, inhibiting their access to education. The public transport system is highly inadequate and the same can be said for vans and buses arranged by educational institutes. These modes of transport are not only uncomfortable and unclean, they are also often overcrowded and unsafe for commuters, especially during peak hours. Our roads are no strangers to accidents and when packed buses where many of the commuters are standing are involved the consequences can be disastrous.
It’s crucial that the government takes action to improve our public transportation infrastructure in general and implement safety regulations, particularly when it comes to students. It could also provide funds to the universities and schools to ensure that they can provide safe and adequate transportation for their students.
Urooj Amir
Karachi
