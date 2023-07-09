Climate and security

Climate change and national security are, contrary to what most people believe, inter-related problems. The more prone we become to natural disasters the less capable we are of protecting our country from a national security perspective.
The damage to crucial infrastructure and the strain on our state resources that results from extreme weather events undoubtedly weaken us as a nation. This is yet another reason, if more were needed, to take immediate steps to counteract climate change.
Aamir Solangi
Naushahro Feroze
