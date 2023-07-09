Too polluted

It is quite sad that our country has become among the most polluted in the world. The main environmental issues we are facing today are air pollution, lack of access to clean water and deforestation. Both the federal and provincial authorities must implement measures to better protect our environment.

We must plant more trees, move towards a zero-emissions standard for vehicles, expand the use of solar energy and devise new building codes that take environmental impact into account. Avoiding the pollution problem will only put us in more danger.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad