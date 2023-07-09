Important distinction

This letter refers to the news report ‘Sweden considering banning desecration of Holy Quran: justice minister’ (July 7, 2023). This statement from the justice minister should be seen as a step in the right direction. Freedom of speech laws should be used within reason.

One needs to understand the difference between derogatory and hateful acts and rational free speech. It is good that sanity is prevailing and Sweden is contemplating appropriate steps to deal with such abusive forms of expression.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada