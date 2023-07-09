Stopping terror

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Terror spike’ (July 6, 2023). The editorial has highlighted the tremendous increase in terror attacks in Pakistan over the past year and how Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has borne the brunt of this rise.

A key factor behind this increase is the ability of terror groups to find safe haven in Afghanistan. We have to raise this issue with our neighbours through the appropriate diplomatic avenues. We cannot let our security personnel and civilians continue to die like this.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar