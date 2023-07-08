 
Saturday July 08, 2023
Peshawar

Justice Khan takes oath as PHC’s acting CJ

By Bureau report
July 08, 2023

PESHAWAR: Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan took oath as the acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court on Friday.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali administered oath to the new acting CJ. Justice Ibrahim was appointed CJ after Justice Musarrat Hilali was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.