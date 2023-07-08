Rain alerts: Karachi police chief issues special instructions to policemen

KARACHI: Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday expressed his concern regarding the recent rain alerts issued by the Meteorological Department.

In response to the advisory, Memon had issued special instructions to the police force to ensure preparedness and coordination in dealing with the rainy season.

According to officials, all zonal Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and district Senior Superintendents of police (SSPs) had been directed to provide regular briefings to their respective police officers and employees about rain-related relief activities.

Additionally, they had been instructed to maintain contact with the relevant agencies to stay updated on weather conditions and necessary actions. To mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall, the police stations had been urged to take all necessary measures at their level.

Special attention had been given to residents in low-lying areas, particularly those living near rivers and drains, who need to be informed about the weather conditions.

This awareness would enable them to take precautionary measures, and cooperation with the traffic police was being emphasised to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.