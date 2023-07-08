NHA officials booked for death of man

MANSEHRA: Police have booked the deputy director and two other officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA), as a man died and several vehicles were damaged when gushing water made his way on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road from a nearby mountain in Kaghan valley and wreaked havoc earlier this week.

The Kaghan police booked and started raids to arrest the NHA’s deputy director Javed Saifullah, sites in-charge Mohammad Toqueer and Inspector Mohammad Latif.

Mohammad Saeed, who hailed from the Nathiagali area of Abbottabad, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) with police stating his brother Mohammad Munir had come to Naran for work at a hotel and was crossing the broken piece of MNJ Road at Chitta Khattak area, at the meantime gushing water made his way to that artery and swept him away with it and he died instantly.

“This piece of the main artery has completely been destroyed owing to which water from a nearby mountain floods it mostly and same happened with my brother and swept him away in the water and he lost his life after being hit by rocks and stones,” he was quoted by police as saying in the FIR.

Another such FIR, which was lodged by Mohammad Zaman hailed from the Mian Channu area of Khanewal, stated several vehicles were passing through the same broken piece of MNJ Road but suddenly gushing water flooded the artery and dragged them away.

“My vehicle was washed away in flooding and my family members and I managed to get away but our car was damaged,” he said.

Zaman said that they paid toll taxes to NHA but it miserably failed to spend even some of its chunk on repairing and maintenance on such a broken piece which inflected human and financial losses on visitors.

Police booked all three officials of the NHA under sections 322 and 34 and 430/431/432/427/34 of PPC and started raids to arrest them.