4 killed as rivals trade fire

PESHAWAR: Four people were killed and two others were wounded in firing between rivals during a jirga in Hazarkhwani on Friday night.
Police said Shakil, Nisar, Waheed and Rifaqat were killed and two others were injured when rivals opened fire on each other over property dispute during a jirga.
Heavy contingents of police rushed to the spot after the firing. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. allegedly opened fire on each other over property dispute during a jirga.
Heavy contingents of police rushed to the spot after the firing. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.
