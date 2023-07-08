Police post, house attacked in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A police post in the limits of Badaber Police Station and house of a trader in Hayatabad were attacked with grenades in two separate incidents.
Police officials said the armed terrorists attacked a police post close to Khyber district but the cops retaliated. The attackers escaped after the firing. In another incident, the house of a trader Muhammad Iqbal was attacked with a grenade. No casualty was reported in the explosion that partially damaged a portion of the house.
PESHAWAR: Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan took oath as the acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court on...
KARACHI: Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday expressed his concern regarding the recent rain alerts...
ISLAMABAD: Around 6.4 million cases of paediatric diarrhoea are reported annually in Pakistan where 110 children lose...
KARACHI: A Pakistani expatriate, who is said to have been detained in Sweden for his alleged involvement in the murder...
PESHAWAR: Chairman of Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber on Railways and Dryports Ziaul Haq Sarhadi has asked the...
MANSEHRA: Police have booked the deputy director and two other officials of the National Highway Authority , as a man...