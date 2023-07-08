Police post, house attacked in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A police post in the limits of Badaber Police Station and house of a trader in Hayatabad were attacked with grenades in two separate incidents.

Police officials said the armed terrorists attacked a police post close to Khyber district but the cops retaliated. The attackers escaped after the firing. In another incident, the house of a trader Muhammad Iqbal was attacked with a grenade. No casualty was reported in the explosion that partially damaged a portion of the house.