Eight landslide victims laid to rest

SHANGLA: The eight children who were killed by a landslide the previous day were laid to rest on Thursday.

At least eight children were killed and one was injured when a heavy mass of earth fell on them while playing cricket in Kuz Kalay of the Martun area of the Shangla district.

The slain kids included Shayan, Ayyan, Raza, Zafran, Sajawal, Haris, Azmat and Rehmatullah. Naimatullah, another child killed, had suffered injuries.

A large number of people from various walks of life attended the funeral rites of the victims.

Special prayers were offered after the Friday congregations for the eternal rest of the departed souls and patience to the bereaved families.

The traders and lawyers marked the day as a black day. The local chapters of the political parties condoled the death of the innocent children.