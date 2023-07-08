Bannu traders to provide food, power generator to mourners

LAKKI MARWAT: Traders will provide food and a power generator facility to Shia mourners in Bannu during the first 10 days of the holy month of Muharram.

The assurance to this effect was given by the leaders of traders’ bodies at a high-level meeting chaired by divisional commissioner Parweiz Sabatkhel in his office on Friday.

The meeting discussed matters pertaining to fool proof security for Muharram processions and majalis, peaceful observance of Ashura and provision of security to mourners.

Bannu Deputy Commissioner Manzoor Afridi, DPO Iftekhar Shah, Lakki Marwat AC Tariq Mehmood, SP Murad Ali Khan, representatives of Shia community, religious scholars and members of peace bodies attended the meeting.

Representatives of the Shia community shared the plan and schedule of mourners’ processions and majalis with the government authorities.

They asked the district administrations to ensure provision of uninterrupted power supply to their areas so that the mourners could perform their religious rites without any trouble.

They assured the administration that they would confine their processions to traditional routes and would assist police in their efforts to maintain peace and harmony during the holy month.

On the occasion, a trader leader told the meeting that the business community would provide food and a power generator facility to Shia mourners as a gesture of goodwill.

“The traders will cooperate with the administration, police and both sects to ensure peaceful observance of 10th of Muharram,” he maintained.