Shandur Festival 2023begins amidst fanfare

SHANDUR: The three-day annual Shandur Festival 2023 got underway at the world’s highest polo ground amidst hustle and bustle on Friday.

Malakand Division Commissioner Shahidullah Khan inaugurated the festival as chief guest.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Muhammad Bakhtiyar Khan was also present. The event was jointly organised by KPCTA, the army, Frontier Corps and district administration of Upper Chitral.

A large number of local and foreign tourists thronged Shandur to enjoy the world-famous annual festival, especially the polo matches between the traditional rivals Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ten teams from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan are taking part in the competition. However, the opening match of the polo was played between Lower Laspur and Upper Laspur after the Ghizer team of GB could not make it to the venue. The Upper Laspur team won the match by 5 to 1.

Traditional dances were presented at the opening ceremony of the festival. The paratroopers from the army exhibited a performance amidst applause by the spectators.

The otherwise empty Shandur plateau has turned into a mini city with the start of the festival as the people from Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan have set up stalls, showcasing their traditional goods, handicrafts, embroidered dresses, Kalash dresses, honey and dry fruit.

The personnel of the Tourism Police, cops from Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Upper Dir and Lower Dir were deployed to maintain security and facilitate the tourists.

Talking to the media, the commissioner said that it was a difficult task to hold such a mega event at this altitude. “We want the visitors to enjoy and feel the environment,” he added.

He said the tourists from all over the country and a good number of foreigners had also turned up to enjoy the matches. This event was aimed at promoting tourism and the soft image of the country, he added.

To a question about the condition of the roads, he said that maintaining roads in the mountainous terrain was a herculean task. He, however, said that they had requested the federal government to release funds so that the road infrastructure could further be improved.

The Shandur Polo Ground is said to be the highest polo ground in the world, which is located at an altitude of 12,500 feet from the sea level.

The KPCTA has set up a tent village to facilitate the visitors, who have come from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country.

A tourist, John Whaley, hailing from the US, said that he had visited Shandur four times to enjoy the game and experience the local culture and history.

He said the arrangements made for the festival had improved over the years and the condition of the road leading to Shandur was much better this time considering his past experience.

Another US citizen Scott Montgomery, who was on his first visit to Shandur, said that the local people were very friendly and hospitable. He said the visit had changed his perception, adding he was visiting the country to understand its culture.

Some visitors complained about the dilapidated condition of the roads and asked the government to rebuild the roads as this would help promote tourism in this region.