Fruit fly traps distributed among Wana farmers

WANA: Authorities have started distributing fruit fly traps among farmers to save fruit in gardens of Lower South Waziristan district.

Previously, the farmers would use poison to kill fruit flies, but that method would harm the environment.

Under the special instructions of the District Agriculture Director of South Waziristan Dr Mohammad Anwar Khan Bettani, Agriculture Officer Wana Habib Ur Rahman Wazir along with field assistants distributed the traps among farmers in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Yasir Salman Kundi, local tribal elders and councilors.

The traps were given to farmers through a collaboration between the Department of Agriculture Extension and the World Bank.

Thousands of traps have been distributed free of charge to the agricultural landowners in Wana, the district headquarters.

Agriculture Officer Habib-ur-Rehman Wazir said that God willing, it would greatly reduce the losses of fruit flies on thousands of acres of land in the region. He advised the landowners and farmers to install the traps in their gardens and said that if anyone misused the traps, they would be punished.

At the end, the farmers of Wana thanked Agriculture Minister Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Abdul Halim Qasuriya, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Javed Marwat, and other officials for finding a solution to save their produce.