Measures stressed for propagation of DRCs services

PESHAWAR: A civil society organization has urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to take proactive measures to propagate the services of the Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs).

Speaking at a meeting, Blue Veins members said it was essential for women across the region to be aware of the resources available to them for resolving disputes and seeking justice.

They said this can be achieved through targeted awareness campaigns, community outreach programs, and collaboration with local civil society organizations.

The capacity-building training for the DRCs members was termed important as well.

Sana Ahmad, Program Coordinator, Blue Veins, said: “The DRCs hold particular significance for women. Their existence represents a vital tool in empowering them to seek justice for grievances often overlooked or sidelined by formal justice systems. The DRCs provide a platform that is locally accessible, culturally sensitive, and less intimidating, enabling women to pursue resolution and justice in a supportive and familiar environment”.

She said DRCs should be established in all the districts under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act, 2017.

“The presence of DRCs in every district will ensure that women in need of justice can access these services conveniently and without undue hardship,” she explained.

Aliza Mehfooz, Program Officer, said: “To promote inclusivity and equal representation, it is a must that women are actively involved in each council, both as members and decision-makers.”

The speakers urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department to provide gender-segregated data and analysis of reported cases.

This will facilitate a better understanding of the specific challenges women face in the region and inform evidence-based policies and interventions to address these issues effectively.

Blue Veins, in collaboration with Aurat Foundation and supported by UN Women, is implementing the “Promoting Rule of Law, Legal Literacy, and Women’s Access to Justice “project in the four districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

The initiative, with a focus to addressing barriers in access to available justice mechanisms for women and girls in GBV cases and improving legal literacy among women and girls, is also working with DRCs for effective redressal at the community level.

The DRCs, launched following amendments to the Police Order 2002, herald a transformative approach to conflict resolution.

They offer mediation services for disputes under the supervision of local police, bringing access to justice to local communities.

The importance of this initiative was further emphasized through statutory reinforcement under section 73 of The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act, 2017.