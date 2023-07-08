Man kills brother-in-law

MANSEHRA: A man killed his brother-in-law after an exchange of harsh words in the Garhi Habibullah area here on Freddy.

Rameez Khushal, who was settled in Islamabad for employment, was called by his wife to his home in Garhi Habibullah to settle a family dispute.

The woman’s father Mohammad Fareed and Brother Mohammad Saeed, who were already present there at her home, exchanged harsh words with Khushal and formers fired at him, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Garhi Habibullah where doctors pronounced him dead.

The Garhi Habibullah police after lodging FIR arrested the accused. Meanwhile, four members of a family sustained critical injuries when a speeding car rammed into the Hazara Expressway’s boundary walls at the Pano Dehri area here.