Shaukat says not quitting PTI

BISHAM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former KP minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Thursday insisted he was not quitting the party.

Shaukat Yousafzai, who served as a minister during the first PTI government in KP, had been out of sight after the May 9 violent protests staged by his party in Peshawar and other parts of the country.

But he surprised everyone when he turned up at a rally staged in the Karora area to mark the Holy Quran Sanctity Day.

Talking to reporters after addressing the rally, he said he had learnt from the media reports that former KP chief minister Pervez Khattak was either forming his own group in the party or going to launch a new party.

When asked why he was removed from the position of the information secretary of the PTI, he said everything was done under a strategy.